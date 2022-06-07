Arm Wrestling: Dibrugarh's Monoj is gearing up for Asian championship

Guwahati, June 7: Monoj Debnath of Dibrugarh, who won gold in the national arm wrestling in Goa last month, is preparing for the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in Malaysia from June 16.

"I'm really working hard to enhance my performance. I'm looking forward to the Asian Championship," said Monoj.

"The competition at the Asian level is very tough. I know there are some very tough and powerful wrestlers with sound technique who are from some of the Asian countries. And I have to give my best to win among them."

He had won gold medals with both right and left hand in the 63 kg senior men category in Goa. Thus he was also selected to represent India in the World Arm Wrestling Championship which will be held in France during September 2022.

"After the Asian championship, I will have to work even harder for the world meet. Apart from power, arm wrestling is also about technique. I'm thankful to our association – Board of control for Armwrestling in India and coach Arup Rajkonwar for guiding me throughout the journey," added Monoj.

Monoj has been competing at various international competitions since 2015. His first major success at the international level came in 2015 itself when he came second in an India-Pakistan championship.

In 2019, in the URPA World Ranking Series he won gold in Mumbai. In the same year he won silver in the Arm Wrestling China Open World Championship.