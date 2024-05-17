Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of World Qualifiers as MOC approves multiple proposals

New Delhi, May 17: Sports Ministry Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved recurve archer Deepika Kumari’s request for financial assistance towards training in South Korea later this month, ahead of the World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

Deepika is part of the Indian women’s team that will bid to seal a quota in the Paris Olympic Games at the Final World Qualification tournament in Turkiye next month.

She will train at the Kim Archery School for 13 days before heading to Antalya, Turkiye for the all-important event. Under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Ministry will fund and cover her airfare, board and lodging, training expenditure and local transport among other expenses, the ministry's release read.

MOC also approved the proposal of the Indian Archery teams (Men and Women) for financial assistance towards the procurement of physiotherapy equipment ahead of the Olympic Games.

The teams will be getting physiotherapy equipment such as Nubis Pro Portable Physiotherapy Table, Theragun PRO and various game ready units required by athletes.





Besides, MOC approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav.

The request of shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India for 11 days followed by training in Italy with coach Ennio Falco for a week was also approved and TOPS will cover her board and lodging cost, coaching fee in Italy and ammunition and clay birds among other expenses.

Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari’s request for assistance towards vision and eye training coach was also approved.

Proposals from athletes Eldhose Paul and Kishore Kumar Jena and badminton player HS Prannoy were also approved.

TOPS will provide assistance to Eldhose to compete in two international events in France. Kishore Jena, his coach and physiotherapist will be given financial assistance so that he can compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland, and Paris Diamond League. Prannoy, his coach, trainer and physio will be provided financial assistance for travel to the Australian Open 2024, it said.

Moreover, MOC approved the request by Para Athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav for financial assistance towards engaging a coach, strength and conditioning coach and physiotherapist till the Paralympics 2024.

It also approved combined proposal of Para Badminton players and their support staff towards travel to Bahrain Para Badminton International with TOPS covering their airfare, visa & insurance cost, entry fees, accommodation charges and OPA.