Anthony awaits his opportunity at Matrix Fight Night

Guwahati, June 25: Mixed Martial Arts or MAA in short which is a full contact combat sport is getting popular in the Northeast region with many youngsters getting into it and doing well.

Anthony Syiem of Meghalaya who trains in Guwahati is one of such athletes who will be in action in the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) on July 1 in Noida. This will be the 12th edition of the MFN.

“The preparation has been going great for the MFN. I am very grateful that I got the best training partners in the game. I hope to do well and bring laurels to the region,” Anthony told The Assam Tribune.

He was born and brought up in Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district.

Anthony started doing MMA in 2012 and before that, he was into kickboxing and wushu.

Talking about his training, Anthony said: “My base training camp in ground and pound (a technique) is in MMA Gym Nongpoh under Cores Marwein. Sometimes, I train in the Hillside MMA Gym, Khanapara which is run by my friends David Chhangte and Ahom Gogoi.”

On the increased popularity of martial arts and especially MMA in the Northeast, Anthony said more youngsters are taking up the game.

“Northeast is a land of warriors. We have so many tribes in such a small region of the country with its unique individual warrior culture. The sport of MMA has grown immensely in Meghalaya with young kids as old as 5 starting their journeys. I guarantee you these kids are the future of the sport and all they need is a good platform to prove themselves and will take our country to great heights in the sport,” he said.

Anthony also shared his experience of how elderly ladies in the villages have started to take an interest in the game.

“It’s interesting. In villages, even elderly people have started to watch the sport with their children or grandchildren. Although many consider it as a violent sport, people in the NE have learned to appreciate and study the art,” he added.