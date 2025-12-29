Andhra CM congratulates Koneru Humpy on her feat

Amaravati, Dec 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Koneru Humpy on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championships.

“Champions are not defined by one result, but by the courage to compete at the highest level, again and again. A bronze on the world stage reflects true excellence. Your journey, consistency, and the pride you bring to India inspire millions,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He also congratulated Arjun Erigaisi on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. “His podium finish makes him the only Indian male player to achieve this feat since Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. A son of Telangana, Arjun, has added another chapter of pride to India’s illustrious chess legacy,” said CM Naidu.

Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Home Minister V. Anitha, Roads and Buildings Minister B. C. Janardhan Reddy and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A. Ravi Naidu also congratulated Koneru Humpy.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy noted that Humpy has already won five medals at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. He said India was proud of her achievements.

He termed the woman chess champion as an inspiration for all women sportspersons and wished that she bring many more laurels to India and the state.

SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu said that Humpy has made India proud by winning five medals at the FIDE Championship.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also congratulated Arjun Erigaisi.

“Congratulations to the son of the soil on securing the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. With this achievement, he becomes the only Indian male player to reach the podium at this event since Viswanathan Anand. Telangana is proud of your achievements,” posted Bandi Sanjay.

He also congratulated Koneru Humpy on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship and said that she continues to make India proud.

--IANS