Anahat, Tiana in third round of World Junior squash

New Delhi, July 13: The precariously talented, Anahat Singh moved into the girls' third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.



According to information received here, the 16-year-old women’s National champion eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye, and will next meet Samantha Jaffe of the US.



Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson (NZ), while five Indian boys recorded first round victories.