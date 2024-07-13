86 years of service to the nation
Anahat, Tiana in third round of World Junior squash

By IANS

New Delhi, July 13: The precariously talented, Anahat Singh moved into the girls' third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

According to information received here, the 16-year-old women’s National champion eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye, and will next meet Samantha Jaffe of the US.

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12, 11-5, 11-5 win over Emma Merson (NZ), while five Indian boys recorded first round victories.

