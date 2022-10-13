All have to face rejection someday, says Sourav Ganguly on exit as BCCI chief

Kolkata, Oct 13: Breaking his silence on his forthcoming exit from the post of the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly on Thursday philosophically remarked "that all have to face rejections" eventually.

"No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Teldulkar or an Ambani overnight," he said after attending a function of Bandhan Bank here on Thursday.

Ganguly said that he enjoyed his term as the BCCI President thoroughly and cited the accomplishments.

"However, my life as a cricketer was much more difficult. If you see there had been several developments in Indian cricket during the last three years when I was the BCCI President. We organised cricket during an extremely difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian women's cricket team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian men's cricket team had several successes overseas. Still as I said one cannot continue as the administrator throughout his life," he said.

Without mentioning any details, Ganguly hinted that people could see him in a new role soon.

"A time comes when everyone has to make a fresh beginning from zero. My career as a cricket administrator might have ended here. Probably I can be seen in a new role now. There too I will be starting from zero," he said.

Referring to his life as the Indian cricket team captain, Ganguly said that he led the Indian cricket team where there were more eligible players like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to be the captain. "But I was made the captain so that I can lead the team as a leader and guide them in the right direction. Once Dravid was about to be dropped from the team. But I decided to fight for him," he said.

However, he did not specify any details on why ultimately, he had to relinquish his post. He also refused to entertain any question whether his differences with the other board members were over his endorsement for a number of companies.