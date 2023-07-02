AIFF aims to revamp Bordoloi Trophy

Guwahati, July 2 : If things go as per plan Bordoloi Trophy may see a new dawn. Bordoloi Trophy is one of the oldest and undoubtedly it used to be one of the most prestigious football tournaments in India in the last several decades.

But of late, it had lost its shine due to several reasons. However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is planning to revamp the 71-year-old tournament.

Recently, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), the organiser of the tournament received a mail from the federation which mentioned that the AIFF would like to conduct the tournament as a qualifier event for Santosh Trophy for the Northeast states.

“We got a mail from the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. The AIFF has already started the process of revamping various football tournaments which have a legacy… Like conducting the final of the Santosh Trophy in Saudi Arabia... As Bordoloi Trophy carries an identical legacy, they have given us a proposal whether we are willing to give Bordoloi Trophy as a qualifying tournament for all the NE states for the Santosh Trophy,” Devajit Saikia, the newly elected general secretary of GSA told The Assam Tribune.

“In the general body meeting, we got a green signal to go ahead with the plan by keeping the interest of the GSA intact. We have also discussed the matter with the Chief Minister (Assam) and after his final approval, the GSA will take it forward to the AIFF for further discussion.”

GSA roadmap: GSA adopted a new constitution in a bid to a major change during its ‘extraordinary general meeting’ held at the Gauhati Town Club Auditorium on June 18.

As of now, GSA has only eight disciples but as per the new constitution, they are mulling to include more Olympic disciplines. At present GSA has football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, athletics, table tennis, hockey and badminton under its wings.

“We have opened the line to include more games under the GSA. We want to bring tennis, boxing, swimming and others. Because there is a huge deficiency in Guwahati... a Guwahati player doesn’t have a district to represent in various district-level tournaments like swimming, boxing or chess. So, we would like to include more games,” Saikia added.

The GSA is also aiming to conduct more age group and women’s events.

“The age group tournaments are important to groom young players and their transformation to the senior level. We will now focus on the young players so that tomorrow they can perform better at the senior level. The same thing also applies to the women’s game. We are trying to explore the avenues in the women’s game – especially in football and cricket. There is huge potential,” said Saikia.