Ahead of T20 WC final, a look at India’s record in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 7: Team India secured their spot in the ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup final following their semi-final victory over England and will now face New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, the venue has stirred mixed feelings among Indian fans because it was also where they suffered a painful defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Before the summit clash, let’s dissect India's history at the world’s largest stadium.

The Men in Blue have played 10 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven of them. They have lost only three games at the venue since 2021 and have secured multiple victories, including convincing wins against teams such as England, the Netherlands, South Africa, and even New Zealand.

One of the most emphatic results came in 2023, when India defeated the BlackCaps by a massive 168-run margin, underlining their ability to dominate at this venue. India also enjoyed a strong run during the 2021 home series against England in Ahmedabad, winning three of the five matches played there.

More recently, however, the venue has produced mixed results for India against the top opposition. Despite a solid 30-run win over South Africa in late 2025, the Proteas responded strongly in their T20 World Cup fixture in February, handing the hosts a thumping 72-run defeat, adding a dent to their chances of qualifying for the tournament’s knockouts.

As a result, India have won a game and lost a contest at the venue this season.

India, as hosts and defending champions with recent bilateral victories, are likely slight favourites for Sunday’s showdown against New Zealand. Nonetheless, history favours the Black Caps, as New Zealand have never lost a match to India in this tournament's history.

Up to now, six matches have taken place at the Narendra Modi Stadium during this T20 World Cup. Teams batting first have secured three wins, while chasing teams have won two. One match resulted in a tie, indicating that the venue has hosted closely contested games throughout the tournament.

India’s record in Ahmedabad in T20Is:

Played: 10

Won: 7

Lost: 3

India’s record in Ahmedabad at T20 World Cup 2026:

Played: 2

Won: 1

Lost: 1





--IANS