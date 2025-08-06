After winning at The Oval, Siraj and Prasidh achieve their highest Test rankings to date

New Delhi, Aug 6: India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have achieved their career-best positions in the ICC Test rankings after their memorable performances led India to a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth Test at The Oval.

After his Player of the Match effort for picking 9-190, Siraj has jumped 12 slots to be at a career-best 15th position, with 674 rating points. Krishna, meanwhile, has attained a career-best 59th position after picking four wickets in the fourth innings of a pulsating Test match.

Siraj and Krishna have also become only the second Indian pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test match, a feat earlier accomplished by spinners Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna against Australia in Delhi in 1969.

England fast bowlers Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained career-best positions after finishing with eight wickets each in the match. While Atkinson is in the top ten for the first time, Tongue is up 14 places to 46th position in the bowlers’ rankings.

In terms of batters’ rankings, England’s Joe Root retains the top spot while Harry Brook’s 98-ball 111 has helped him be back at second position. India’s left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is back to number five after his knock of 118 in the second innings at The Oval.

Meanwhile, New Zealand seamer Matt Henry’s nine wickets in the recent win over Zimbabwe have helped him attain a career-best fourth position and move above 800 rating points for the first time. His team-mate Daryl Mitchell has returned to the top ten of batters’ rankings after making a score of 80 against Zimbabwe.

In terms of Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz (up 24 places to 30th), Saim Ayub (up 25 positions to joint-37th) and Sahibzada Farhan (up 34 spots to 63rd) make notable progress in batters’ list after the side won their T20I series against the West Indies 2-1.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem’s economic spells that saw him return figures of 1-20, 1-19 and 1-20 have helped him progress 69 places to joint-34th position. Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets each in the first two matches to lift the Player of the Series awards, has gained 51 places to reach 56th position in the bowling rankings.

--IANS