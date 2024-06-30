After Rohit & Virat, Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals

Guwahati, June 30: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to announce his retirement from the international match in T20 format on Sunday.

A day after the T20 World Cup triumph, Jadeja announced his retirement from the format in a social media post.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” his Instagram post reads.

Earlier, hitman Rohit Sharma and cricket G.O.A.T. Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the format moments after lifting the world cup trophy.