After making it to the Leagues Cup SF, Inter Miami's regular season game was postponed

Miami, Aug 21: Inter Miami CF's Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season match against Chicago Fire FC, originally scheduled for August 30 at Chase Stadium, has been rescheduled to September 30, the organisers said on Thursday (IST).

This update comes after Inter Miami secured its place in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal with a win over Tigres UANL on Thursday. The club will be guaranteed to be playing in either the Leagues Cup final or the third place match on August 31.

A brace from striker Luis Suarez guided Inter Miami to a 2-1 win over Liga MX’s Tigres UANL to seal the team’s place in the Leagues Cup semifinal.

Miami pulled ahead in the 23rd minute through Suarez. The legendary Uruguayan struck from the penalty spot to register his second Leagues Cup 2025 goal and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Tigres equalised in the second half, with Angel Correa scoring for the LIGA MX side in the 67th minute. Miami Goalkeeper Ustari pulled off a spectacular save in the 75th minute, denying a powerful shot from Correa from inside the box to prevent the visitors from taking the lead.

As the match neared its end, Suarez rose to the occasion to restore Inter Miami’s lead in the 89th minute. Suarez once again was in charge of the kick from the penalty spot, with the striker finding the back of the net with his third goal this Leagues Cup campaign and fourth goal in his past four appearances across all competitions.

The 2-1 scoreline then remained unchanged for Inter Miami to advance to the semifinals, where the MLS club will now face rivals Orlando City FC in the semifinals at Chase Stadium on August 28.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action on August 23 with a trip to Washington, DC to take on D.C. United at Audi Field.

