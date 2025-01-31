Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran retires from international cricket

New Delhi, Jan 31: Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket following a distinguished career that spanned for more than 10 years. "ACB thank Shapoor Zadran for his contributions to the rise of Afghanistan cricket and wish him the best of luck for the future," Afghanistan Cricket posted on X. Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches and has as many International scalps, 43 wickets in the ODI arena and a further 37 scalps in T20I contests, to his name.

“Today is the day I never wanted to face, but it eventually comes for every player. After 22 years of service, sacrifice, and love for cricket, I officially announce my retirement from international cricket. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life because cricket has been more than just a game to me; it has been my passion, identity, and purpose," he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Since childhood, I dreamt of representing Afghanistan, and looking back now, I am proud to have played a part in raising our nation’s flag on the international stage," he added. "Though I am stepping away from international cricket, my commitment to the game remains. If Allah wills, I will continue contributing through my experience to help the next generation of Afghan cricketers rise and shine," the post read.

Zadran made his international debut in 2009 and played his final International match in 2020 before announcing his retirement this afternoon. The 37-year-old featured in three ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaigns and was the hero of the side's first-ever victory at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 when he hit the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin.