Adriana’s moment at Paris: How the student from Guwahati played her role at the Games

Guwahati, Aug 17: With the 2024 Paris Olympics done and dusted, some memories will be attached for a long time for players, support staff, organisers, volunteers, locals, and fans.

Here is the story of a volunteer from Guwahati who happened to be the lone Indian supporter one afternoon at South Paris Arena when the Indian table tennis team was playing.



It was the women’s singles match between Indian Sreeja Akula and Jian Zeng of Singapore on July 31. The jam-packed hall was filled with fans from Singapore and other neighbouring countries. Almost no Indians were there to cheer for Sreeja Akula and the team.



It was Adriana Kashyap of Guwahati who shouted and cheered at the 4-2 victory of the Indians.



“It is a moment to remember,” Adriana shared with The Assam Tribune. “Sreeja Akula’s coach, Somnath Ghosh, was sitting in the same block where I went to watch. There was very little support for her, as very few Indians were in the hall. It was just him and me, shouting and cheering for her. When the match ended and she won, we hugged and cried, overwhelmed with joy, and continued to cheer for her.”



Reflecting on that emotional experience, Adriana said, “It was such a beautiful moment because in almost the entire stadium, only the two of us could feel that patriotism for our country. The feeling of overwhelming happiness when your country wins is something I will always remember.”



Adriana, who recently completed her Master’s degree in International Governance and Diplomacy from Sciences Po Paris, gained valuable and unforgettable experience at the Games while working as a volunteer.



Adriana shared more about her time at the Games, saying she absolutely loved it. “I was assigned as an event services member, and my task included helping people find their seats inside the Olympic stadium. This work took around an hour, and for the rest of the time, I got to watch the Olympians show their magic on the courts. So, I definitely enjoyed it a lot,” she said, her joy evident as she recounted her experience.



A sports enthusiast and former school-level athlete, Adriana was determined not to miss the grand opportunity to be part of the mega event. “The mere fact that I got to be in a city where the Olympics was being held was a lifetime opportunity for me. I knew I couldn’t miss it. That’s why, when they released the application forms last year, I filled them up as quickly as possible, and luckily, I got selected! Plus, it was the best way to watch matches as a student without breaking the bank,” she said.



At the Paris Games, Adriana was one of approximately 45,000 volunteers from different age groups and countries who played their part in ensuring the smooth conduct of the events.

