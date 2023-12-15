Adieu No. 7! BCCI retires MS Dhoni's iconic jersey

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to retire MS Dhoni’s jersey no 7, preventing debutants and current players from choosing it. This, move seen as a tribute to Dhoni’s significant contributions to the game of cricket, has garnered reactions from fans, with some considering it as a touching gesture.

The decision, made by the cricket board, echoes a similar move in 2017 when Sachin Tendulkar’s number 10 was retired to honour his impact on Indian cricket. As a result p[layers will now have a range of jersey numbers from 1 to 100, excluding 7 and 10, to choose from.

“The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick MS Dhoni’s Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni’s T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can’t get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying.