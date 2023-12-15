85 years of service to the nation
Sports

Adieu No. 7! BCCI retires MS Dhoni's iconic jersey

By The Assam Tribune
Adieu No. 7! BCCI retires MS Dhonis iconic jersey
Guwahati, Dec 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to retire MS Dhoni’s jersey no 7, preventing debutants and current players from choosing it. This, move seen as a tribute to Dhoni’s significant contributions to the game of cricket, has garnered reactions from fans, with some considering it as a touching gesture.

The decision, made by the cricket board, echoes a similar move in 2017 when Sachin Tendulkar’s number 10 was retired to honour his impact on Indian cricket. As a result p[layers will now have a range of jersey numbers from 1 to 100, excluding 7 and 10, to choose from.

“The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick MS Dhoni’s Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni’s T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can’t get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying.

