Adani Sportsline's state-level tennis tournament concludes with record participation

Ahmedabad, May 28: An exciting finish to the GSTA Tennis Tournament 2025, organised by Adani Sportsline, showcased an impressive display of talent and thrilling tennis action here at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park from May 24 to 27. The tournament witnessed the highest-ever participation for a GSTA Level 1 tournament in Gujarat over the past three years, with 268 registered participants across multiple categories. From young prodigies to seasoned players, the event drew spirited participation from junior players’ parents, sports lovers, and local tennis clubs alike.

Participants competed across various age groups in mixed, boys, girls, men’s, and women’s categories.

In the Under-8 category, Viaan Sutariya emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over Joshi Shravya. The Boys Under-10 final saw a gripping contest, as Aaryan Nayak trounced Gujarat’s No. 1 ranked U-10 player, Shashwat Patel, in a thrilling tiebreaker 7-6 (4). Patel, who also holds the No. 3 ranking in the state in the Boys U-12 category, was back on court in the U-12 final but fell short against Arnav Pandey, who clinched the match 7-4.

Parte Shlok dominated the Boys Under-14 final with a commanding 7-1 win over Vedang Dave, while in the Boys Under-16 category, Palash Sutariya registered a hard-fought 7-5 victory against Darsh Shah.

Among the girls, top-seeded Dhanvi Dabhi lived up to her reputation. Ranked No. 1 in Gujarat in the Girls Under-10 and No. 3 in the Under-12 category, she overcame a spirited challenge from Tvisha Shah to win 7-5. However, Shah was unable to bounce back in the Girls Under-12 final, where Reona Pancholi registered a convincing 7-0 win.

In the girls Under-14 final, Harsha Deshpande—training under the Adani Sportsline Academy, defeated Raghavi Jajoo 7-2 with a strong all-round performance. Prapti Tiwari clinched the Girls Under-16 title with a 7-5 win over Vani Shah and returned later in the day to also secure the Women’s Singles crown, defeating Foram Nayak in a close tie-break finish, 7-6(3), to complete a memorable double.

The senior categories evoked more excitement.

In the men’s singles final, Vimal Thakor outplayed Jignesh Thakor 8-3, while in the 45+ Singles, Parag Shah held his nerve in a closely contested match against Abhilash Nair, eventually winning 7-6 (6). The Men’s Doubles final saw the team of Jignesh Thakor and Manan Thakor combine effectively to defeat Krishna Leuva and Rahil Mehta 7-2.

The 35+ singles saw Harsh Lakhisarani take home the title with a 7-5 win over in the last match of the competition.

With professionally managed match formats at state-of-the-art facility, the tournament not only delivered high-quality tennis action but also provided an inclusive and vibrant platform for players of all ages. This initiative reinforces Adani Sportsline’s vision of nurturing a culture of active living and community engagement through sport.

