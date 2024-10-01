Adani Sportsline Academy's tennis star Angel Morera selected for CISCE National Games

Ahmedabad, Oct 1: Angel Morera, a young trainee at the Tennis Academy in the Adani Sportsline Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, has been selected to participate in the CISCE National Games 2024. She will compete in the Girls U-19 category at the event. Angel's selection for this national-level competition marks a significant milestone in her budding tennis career and showcases the Academy's commitment to nurturing young Indian talent.

"I am incredibly honoured to be chosen for the CISCE National Games 2024. This opportunity is a dream come true for me and a result of years of hard work and dedication. I'm grateful for the support and training I've received from the Adani Sportsline Academy, which has been instrumental in my development as a player. I look forward to representing the Academy and giving my best in Kolkata," said Angel, expressing her excitement about the selection.



"Angel Morera's qualification for the CISCE National Games is a significant milestone, both for her and for our sports development initiatives. It underscores the importance of providing quality infrastructure and training to nurture young talent across India. We see this as a step towards our broader goal of contributing to India's sporting landscape and wish Angel the very best in the upcoming competition," said Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline. The CISCE National Games is a renowned platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the school level.

The tournament kicked off on Monday and will run till October 4.