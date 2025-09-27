ACA honours Zubeen Garg with 5,000 free tickets, musical tribute at World Cup opener

Guwahati, Sept 27: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will distribute 5,000 free tickets among fans of Zubeen Garg ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener at the ACA Stadium here on September 30.

The opening day of the tournament has been turned into a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen, who passed away on September 19, leaving Assam and the region in grief. From 2 pm, before the inaugural match between India and Sri Lanka, artistes Papon, Joi Baruah and the Shillong Chamber Choir will perform in his memory. Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will also render the official World Cup theme song and join the tribute.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Friday that the free tickets will be available for collection on September 29 from the Guwahati Sports Association office at Nehru Stadium.

“This is our way of honouring Zubeen Garg, who was the voice of Assam and who will remain with us forever,” Saikia said while addressing a press conference at the ACA Stadium. “ACA will buy these 5,000 tickets and distribute them free of cost to his fans so that they can be part of this historic event.”

He added that Zubeen’s songs will be played on digital boards on the way to the stadium, while inside the venue there will be two separate spaces for people to pay tribute. “We want the world to remember Zubeen Garg’s contribution to music,” Saikia said.

Alongside the musical tribute, the opening day will also see the felicitation of all former captains of the Indian women’s team. The new ACA apex council members will also attend the solemn programme.

Guwahati will host five matches in total, including four league games and one semifinal if Pakistan do not qualify. “Thanks to ICC chairman Jay Shah for allotting these matches, including the inaugural game,” Saikia remarked, noting that this is the first time Guwahati will host the main round of an ICC World Cup.

So far, nearly 12,000 tickets have already been sold, with thousands more sent to districts across Assam. Demand remains high for the opening match.

Looking ahead, Saikia said India are monitoring a pool of 30 players, with Assam’s Uma Chetry in the squad. “We lost to Australia recently, who remain the strongest side, but I’m confident our women will deliver this time. India have not won an ICC women’s trophy yet, but I’m sure this will be our year,” he said, adding that the tournament is being staged mostly in tier-two cities to boost the morale of women’s cricket.

“Except for Navi Mumbai, which was added due to logistics, all the venues are tier-two cities. We want to take women’s cricket to every corner of the country, and in the coming days, we will take it even further,” he added.

ACA secretary Tridib Konwar was also present at the press conference.

By Sports Reporter