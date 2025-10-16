Abhishek and Smriti honored as ICC Players of the Month for September

New Delhi, Oct 16: India duo of Abhishek Sharma and Smriti Mandhana have been named ICC Players of the Month for September. Abhishek, 25, was rewarded for his explosive run in the Asia Cup, where he amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a blistering strike-rate of 200.

His consistency and flair earned him the Player of the Tournament honour, and he also reached a career-high 931 rating points in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings - the highest ever recorded in the format at the end of the Super Fours stage. The left-handed batter beat competition from team-mate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett to claim the monthly accolade.

“It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations.”

“Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset. I thank the team management for their guidance and to all my team-mates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award,” said Abhishek in a statement by the ICC on Thursday.

Smriti, meanwhile, continued her fine run in international cricket through an outstanding time in the home ODI series against Australia via scores of 58, 117 and 125. The India vice-captain scored 308 runs in four ODIs during the period at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68.

Smriti, who is in the midst of India’s campaign in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, struck the fastest century by an India batter during the third ODI against Australia when she reached the three-figure mark off just 50 deliveries in New Delhi. She beat competition from South Africa’s Tazmin Brits and Pakistan’s Sidra Amin for the award.

“I am truly honoured to receive the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2025. A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. The recognition also reflects the support, trust, and effort we put in together collectively as a team.”

“My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team. I am looking forward to making the most out of the opportunities that result in memorable victories for India in the matches ahead,” she said.

--IANS