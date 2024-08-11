Abhinav Bindra honoured with Olympic Order in Paris

Guwahati, Aug 11: Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. The Olympic Order is the highest honour bestowed by the IOC, recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Reflecting on this honour, Bindra stated, “This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the spirit of perseverance and dedication that sports instill in us all. I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the IOC, and I dedicate this to all the athletes and sports enthusiasts who strive to uphold the Olympic ideals.”



Bindra's journey to this remarkable achievement is marked by numerous accolades and contributions both on and off the field. As an athlete, he became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the Men’s 10m Air rifle event, and he holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win a World Championship Gold in Air Rifle Shooting. Over his two-decade-long career, Bindra won over 150 individual medals, earning recognition as one of India’s greatest sports icons. His exceptional service to the sport was further acknowledged when he was awarded the Blue Cross in 2018, the highest honour by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).



In addition to his achievements in sports, Bindra has made significant contributions to sports governance. He chaired the ISSF Athletes Committee for eight years and currently serves as a member of the IOC Athlete Commission and Education Commission. These roles allow him to influence the development of global sports policies and advocate for athletes worldwide.



Post-retirement, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots athletes in India through cutting-edge sports science technology. Through initiatives focused on high-performance training, education, and social upliftment, ABFT aims to bring global best practices to the Indian sporting landscape, ensuring a lasting impact on the country's future athletes.



A key initiative under Bindra’s leadership is the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), which is being implemented in partnership with the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and state governments in Odisha and Assam. Launched in Odisha in 2022 and Assam in 2023, OVEP aims to instill the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect in over 11,000 schools, impacting more than 1 million schoolchildren. By fostering a culture of sports and holistic development, OVEP is positioning India as a leader in values-based education, with a goal of reaching 13 million schoolchildren by 2025.



Additionally, Bindra's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship is reflected in the Odisha Ridley Forest Project, an initiative aimed at preserving the natural habitat of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles along the Odisha coastline.



This project, supported by ABFT in collaboration with local government agencies, focuses on the conservation of these turtles while promoting environmental education and awareness among local communities. Through these efforts, Bindra and his foundation are not only advancing sports and education but also contributing to the preservation of India’s natural heritage.

