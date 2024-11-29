Abhijit Bhattacharya appointed Chef de Mission for Assam at 38th National Games 2025

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya, former captain of the Indian National Volleyball Team, as the Chef de Mission for the Assam contingent at the 38th National Games 2025. The event is scheduled to take place in Uttarakhand.

The announcement was made by AOA general secretary Lakhya Konwar, who stated that the decision was made under the direction of AOA president and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Expressing his gratitude, Bhattacharya, renowned globally for organising the Brahmaputra Volleyball League—a celebrated community-run tournament—said, “It’s an honour for me. I would like to sincerely thank the Assam Olympic Association, especially its president, Sarbananda Sonowal, and general secretary, Lakhya Konwar. I look forward to this new responsibility.”

The National Games 2025 will witness Assam's athletes competing across multiple disciplines under Bhattacharya's leadership, bringing added significance to his appointment.