‘A symbol of pride’: NEUFC’s Durand Cup triumph honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Guwahati, Aug 28: NorthEast United FC, which created history by becoming the first team in over three decades to successfully defend the Durand Cup title, was honoured with the prestigious President’s Cup by President Droupadi Murmu at a special ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest club competition, awards three trophies to its winners – the Durand Cup (instituted in 1888), the Shimla Trophy (donated by citizens of Shimla in 1903) and the President’s Cup (instituted in 1956 by then President Dr Rajendra Prasad). This year marked the first time since its institution that the President of India personally invited the winning team to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“This moment transcends football and stands as a symbol of pride. To have the Hon. President of India recognise NorthEast United FC’s achievement is one of the greatest honours we could ever receive. I humbly dedicate this recognition to the people of the Northeast, whose passion, resilience, and unwavering support continue to inspire us every single day,” said John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC defeated Diamond Harbour FC 6–1 in the final at Kolkata to lift the 134th edition of the Durand Cup. With this win, the Highlanders became the first team since East Bengal in 1991 to defend the crown.

“Receiving the President’s Cup from the Hon’ble President of India is a moment that will forever be etched in golden letters in the history of NorthEast United FC and Indian football. We would also like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to the Durand Cup Organising Committee for hosting the tournament in such a spectacular manner and for giving us the privilege of being present here today,” said Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC.

“For the President of India to invite the winning team to Rashtrapati Bhavan and personally acknowledge this achievement is a landmark moment for Indian football,” he added.

“This honour reflects the relentless hard work, discipline, and belief of everyone associated with the club. It is a proud day for us and for the entire Northeast region, and this recognition will only inspire us to reach even greater heights,” Tamhane further said.

The club delegation at the ceremony included John Abraham, Mandar Tamhane, Indian assistant coach Amogh Adige, team captain Redeem Tlang, Golden Glove winner Gurmeet Singh and Asheer Akhtar, who scored the opening goal in the final.

“I feel truly blessed and honoured to receive the President’s Cup from the Hon’ble President of India. It is a moment that I will forever cherish, and I would like to thank the club for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is a moment of pride for the entire Northeast region,” Tlang said.











