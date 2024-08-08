A night of hopes & heartache for Mirabai Chanu’s native village Nongpok Kakching

Imphal, August 8: In the quiet village of Nongpok Kakching, nestled in Manipur’s Imphal East District, Wednesday was a night charged with hope, pride, and ultimately, heartbreak.

As India’s weightlifting star, Mirabai Chanu, took to the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her entire village gathered, breathless with anticipation, to witness what they hoped would be another medal-winning performance from their beloved Mirabai.

Mirabai, a silver medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was the pride of her village, and her quest for another Olympic medal had united the community like never before.

As the clock ticked past midnight, villagers, friends, and family members crowded into the community centre, their eyes glued to the screen, their hearts swelling with pride and excitement.

This was more than just a sporting event—it was a collective dream that they all shared, a moment they hoped would etch their village's name in Olympic history once again.

Mirabai's mother, Saikhom Tombi, and father, Saikhom Kriti, were at the centre of this gathering.

Their day had been a whirlwind of emotions, with well-wishers and reporters visiting from early morning, eager to share in their excitement and offer support.

For Kriti, the excitement was so intense that he couldn’t eat, the anticipation of another triumph was too overwhelming to allow for anything as mundane as food.

As the competition began, the villagers erupted in applause when Mirabai appeared on screen.

Her performance in the Snatch round, where she successfully lifted 88 kg, ignited a wave of jubilation.

The room buzzed with energy, the kind of communal pride that transcends words, as they watched their star shine on the global stage.

For a moment, it felt like their hopes were within reach, that the night would end with celebrations echoing through the village.

But as the competition progressed into the Clean and Jerk round, tension filled the air. The villagers held their breath, knowing that Mirabai often excelled in this part of the competition.

When she lifted 111 kg, bringing her total to 199 kg, the room erupted with joy. Yet, the joy was short-lived.

The final results revealed that Mirabai had missed the bronze medal by a mere kilogram. The mood in Nongpok Kakching shifted instantly from euphoria to a deep, shared sorrow.

The heartbreak was palpable. The villagers, who had so fervently believed in Mirabai, were crushed.

Yet, even in their disappointment, they remained fiercely proud of her. For Tombi, her daughter had already done more than enough to make the village and the country proud. “Things will definitely look better next time,” she said, her voice a mix of resilience and unwavering support.

Mirabai may have fallen just short of another Olympic medal, but in the hearts of her village, she remains a champion.

The night ended not with the jubilation they had hoped for, but with a deep sense of pride and the enduring belief that Mirabai’s story is far from over.

As dawn broke over Nongpok Kakching, the villagers began to disperse, carrying with them the bittersweet memories of a night that will forever be etched in their hearts.



