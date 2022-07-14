94-year-old Bhagwani Devi proves age is no bar, wins gold in World Masters Athletics Championships

Guwahati, July 14: A nonagenarian athlete Bhagwani Devi has created history by winning a gold medal for India in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championship-2022 in Tampere, Finland.

The 94-year-old from Haryana ran 100 metres in 24.74 seconds to clinch the gold.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi who hails from Haryana.

Khattar said at the age of 94, she has become a source of inspiration for the whole world.

"This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life," he said, according to an official statement.

Governor Dattatreya also congratulated Devi on her feat.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi, who became an inspiration to the whole world at the age of 94 on winning three medals, including a gold, in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.



"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted.





