84 NCC cadets embark on Brahmaputra sailing expedition to honour Lachit Borphukan

Tezpur, Nov 2: The Brahmaputra River Sailing Expedition – MENU 2025, conducted under the aegis of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER), was flagged off on Saturday from Biswanath Ghat, in undivided Sonitpur District.

It is to be stated here that the expedition, organised as part of the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU-2025) national competition for Naval NCC cadets, celebrates the valour and leadership of Ahom General Bir Lachit Borphukan aiming to promote the spirit of adventure, teamwork, and nation-building among the youth of the region.

While talking to this correspondent, administrative officer of NCC’s 5th Battalion stationed at Darrang College in Tezpur Lt Col Madhab Chandra Boro informed that a total of 84 Senior Division and Senior Wing Naval NCC Cadets from 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units NCC are participating in this adventure. “The cadets will sail over 248 kilometres in 10 days, traversing through five districts of Assam before culminating the voyage at Pandu Port, Guwahati, on November 10. The team will cover an average distance of 20-25 kilometres per day, with the first halt at Silghat, Nagaon, after covering approximately 30 kilometres,” he said.

He added that the team would reach Tezpur Jahaz Ghat tomorrow by afternoon.

The expedition is being led by Lt Cdr Monoj Joshi, Commanding Officer, 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC, and Expedition Commander, assisted by Lt Cdr Tileswar Nath, Commanding Officer, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, who is serving as the Safety Officer. The fleet comprises four NCC whaler boats, supported by an Inland Water Transport (IWT) vessel from the Government of Assam and two rescue boats from both the participating Naval NCC Units to ensure operational safety and communication support throughout the expedition.

Prior to the sailing phase, the cadets underwent intensive training during the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) organised by 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC at Gohpur from October 22 to 31. The pre-sailing phase included rigorous instruction in river sailing and pulling techniques, navigation, understanding of river currents, and survival and recovery procedures to ensure that all participants are fully prepared for the challenges of the Brahmaputra.

The flag off ceremony was graced by Promod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath, as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Brig Karnail Singh, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters Jorhat; the District Commissioner, Biswanath; and other local dignitaries, who conveyed their best wishes for the success of the expedition.

