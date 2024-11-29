44th All-Assam Senior Inter-District Boxing Championship to be held in Guwahati today

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) is set to host the 44th All-Assam Senior Inter-District Boxing Championship, on Friday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

This state-level competition for men’s and women’s elite categories will feature boxers competing across 10 weight divisions, adhering to the latest World Boxing rules. Around 300 participants, including boxers and referees, from approximately 30 districts across Assam are expected to take part.

The event, concluding on December 2, will have its formal inaugural ceremony on Saturday at 3 pm, as announced by Hemanta Kumar Kalita, secretary general of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and general secretary of the AABA.

Kalita highlighted the championship’s significance as a selection trial for Assam’s men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming Elite National Championship in January. Notably, the Senior National Boxing Championship in January 2025, to be held in Uttarakhand, has been recognised by the BFI as a qualifying event for the National Games, also scheduled in Uttarakhand later that year.

The championship will see participation from Assam’s prominent boxers, including Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro, among others. Additionally, Olympians Shiva Thapa and Lovlina Borgohain are expected to represent Assam at the National Games.