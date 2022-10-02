36th National Games: Manipur climb to 6th position with 4 more golds

IMPHAL, Oct 2: Manipur bagged four more gold medals and two each of silver & bronze medals on the third day of the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat on Saturday. Thus the state occupied the 6th position in the medal tally with 6 golds,3 silver and bronze medals till the report goes to press.

The gold medal from cycling was bagged by Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh in the men's 1km time trial while the second gold medal was secured by Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam in women's 59 kg weight category. Bindyrani lifted a total of 194 kgs - 83 in snatch and 111kg in clean jerk. The second position in women's 59 kg weightlifting goes to Popy Hazarika of Assam while the third place was bagged by Davinder Kaur of Punjab. On her performance, weightlifter Bindyarani said, she started playing in 59kg as there was no category for 55kg in the national games this time. "After returning from the training camp in the US, I really did not have enough time for practice. But I will practice for the upcoming world championship in December," she added. Two more gold Medals were contributed by Ch Ranju Singh, Skateboard Street (Roller Sports) and Kh Rejiya (Cycling-3km individual pursuit) while Fencing players in foil event, L Anita bagged silver while her colleague N Mina managed to get a bronze.

On the other hand cyclist Ronaldo also informed that he was satisfied with the day's time trial result. "I will be focussing for the world championship in Paris which starts from October 12," the cyclist Ronaldo who had recently created history by becoming first Indian to a silver in Asian championship said.

The second silver medal of the state was secured by cyclist M Sonali Chanuin the women's 500 metre time trial race while the bronze was bagged by T Manorama Devi in women's 10km stretch race.

However the state's weightlifting coach L Monika is expecting a minimum of 5 medals including two medals from weightlifting event. Similarly, the fencing coach W Ibomcha of the state also expects 6 medals as two of the players have entered the final in the foil events today.

On the second day of the competition on Friday, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Devi wins her native state Manipur's first gold medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition. Her compatriot from the state of Manipur Kh Sanjita Chanu won the silver whereas Odisha's Sneha Soren settled with a bronze.

With more than 300 athletes, coaches and officials, Manipur is participating in 21 sports disciplines in the 36th National Games in Gujarat beginning from September 29 to October 12,2022.