2nd ODI: SA women opt to bowl first against India

By IANS

Bengaluru, June 19: South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

For India, fast bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy making her ODI debut, coming in place of Renuka Singh Thakur in the playing eleven. On the other hand, South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out due to a mild concussion, she suffered after getting blow to her head while batting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp will only play as a batter to manage work load. India are 1-0 up in the series after 143-run win in the series opener.

Playing XIs:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana

South Africa Women : Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

