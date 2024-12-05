1st WODI: India women opt to bat first against Australia women

Brisbane, Dec 5: India Women have won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia Women in the first ODI here at the Allan Border Field on Thursday. There will be two debutantes in the match in fast bowler Titas Sadhu will make her 50 over debut for India and opener Georgia Voll for Australia.

India are coming off a 2-1 win against New Zealand while Australia have not played ODI cricket since a tour of Bangladesh in March and will be led by Tahlia McGrath who takes the captaincy reins from the injured Alyssa Healyl.

Playing XIs-

India: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt