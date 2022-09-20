Things to Consider When Buying a New Bike on a Two-Wheeler Loan

Buying your ideal bike evokes a range of emotions that are difficult to put into words. But, before we go any further, could you define an ideal bike? Most likely not. Given the diverse range of possibilities accessible in the two-wheeler market, each bike has its own set of features that set it apart from the competition.



Here are some points that you must consider before settling on the best bike.

1. Budget

Buying a bike affects your budget considerably. Even if you are financing it with a two-wheeler loan, it is critical to plan ahead. A budget can assist you in trimming down your list of preferred motorcycles. It also assists you in determining the amount of a down payment and how much EMI you can afford. You can also use a two-wheeler EMI calculator to stay inside your budget.

2. Brand

A bike is an investment that will pay you for many years. However, picking the best brand can be difficult with so many options on the market. A good brand guarantees the quality of a two-wheeler. The bike brand also determines the resale value. Therefore, substantial research must be undertaken before deciding on a manufacturer. You can seek advice from friends or read various online testimonials to determine which brand is most suited to your requirements.

3. Mileage

It is not a good idea to choose a bike without considering the mileage. Fuel prices are constantly rising. Therefore, selecting a bike with excellent mileage is crucial. If you are new to biking and don't understand the concept of mileage, keep in mind that the larger the displacement size, the lower the mileage, and vice versa. It's because bikes with larger engine displacements produce more power and consume more fuel than bikes with smaller engine displacements. If you want a bike that will save you money on fuel, look for one that offers a mileage of 40kmpl or above.

4. Weight

It is suggested that you choose a two-wheeler that is tailored to your body type. Take a test ride to see if the bike's weight is appropriate and the height is comfortable enough to allow you to enjoy a smooth ride. If you are a short height person, check to see if you can easily handle the brakes. You may also consider looking for a bike that comes with adjustable brakes. Avoid buying a bike that you don't feel confident riding. Such bikes increase the risk of road accidents and a variety of conditions associated with poor biking, especially back problems.

5. Service Centres

What happens if your bike is damaged as a result of a collision? What if your bike breaks down unexpectedly when you are on an exciting hilly excursion with a friend? To get the repair work done quickly, you will need to take your bike to the nearest service centre. As a result, service centres must be included on your checklist for ideal motorcycles. Always double-check whether the manufacturer's service centre is located in your city. It is important to check the availability of service centres in small towns if you enjoy taking long trips on your bike.

6. Maintenance Costs

Purchasing a bike is a long term investment. There are certain costs associated with them that are recurring. One such cost is maintenance costs. You need to take your bike to the service centre regularly for routine maintenance and check-up to ensure it functions properly. When comparing different motorcycles, make sure to factor in the expense of regular maintenance to find the most cost-effective option. Look for better options if the upkeep prices are excessively costly.

7. Resale Value

If you want to receive a two-wheeler loan on better terms and conditions, never overlook the resale value of your bike. A bike that has a higher resale value assures your lender that their disbursed funds are secure even if you default on your loan. In such an instance, the lender can auction your bike to recover the majority of their losses. The resale value of the bike is reliant upon its brand, manufacturing and purchasing year, and condition.

To get a rough idea of the resale value, you may explore the websites of dealerships dealing in used bike models.

8. Spare Parts

Another point to consider when it comes to bike maintenance is spare parts. It is not a good idea to purchase a bike for which spare parts are scarce on the local market. Typically, such issues develop with bikes from an international manufacturer with a restricted number of showrooms and service centres or with bikes that are new to the market. The lack of spare parts causes your bike repairs to be delayed, which just adds to your frustration.

To Conclude:

Considering the above points helps you get the best bike while also aiding in getting a low-interest two-wheeler loan.