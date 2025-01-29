Royal Global School Launches ‘Royal Super 50’ Scholarship Program to Provide Free Education to Meritorious Students

Royal Global School (RGS), a leading day-cum-boarding school in Northeast India, has unveiled its ambitious ‘Royal Super 50’ Scholarship Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing free education to academically gifted studying in Grades I to VIII. The scholarship will cover all educational expenses, including transportation, until the students complete Grade XII. Students from Grade IV to Grade XII under this scholarship scheme will also have access to an optional free boarding facility. This program underscores the school’s dedication to fostering exceptional talent and empowering young minds across the region.

Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chairman of Royal Global School, articulated the vision behind the program, emphasizing that every talented student in Assam and the Northeast, regardless of their socio-economic background, deserves an opportunity to excel. He stated that the ‘Royal Super 50’ initiative is designed to identify, support, and nurture young potential, providing them with the resources and environment needed to achieve their aspirations. The program also offers free boarding facilities for students from Grade IV to XII, ensuring a holistic and supportive educational experience.

The ‘Royal Super 50’ Scholarship Program is open to students who exhibit outstanding academic potential and a genuine passion for learning. The selection process is comprehensive and consists of four stages:

Application Screening: Initial evaluation of applications to shortlist candidates.

Entrance Test: A standardized test to assess academic aptitude.

Personal Interview: A one-on-one interaction to gauge the student’s motivation and character.

Merit-Based Evaluation: Final selection based on overall performance in the previous stages.

This meticulous process ensures that only the most deserving candidates are chosen, maintaining the program’s high standards.

Dr. Arup Mukhopadhyay, Director of Royal Global School, highlighted the importance of education as the cornerstone of societal progress. He explained that the ‘Royal Super 50’ initiative is not just about providing free education but also about creating an environment where young minds can thrive academically and develop into future leaders. He reiterated that the program reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in education across the region.

Applications for the ‘Royal Super 50’ Scholarship Program are now open. Interested students and parents can visit the official website at www.rgs.edu.in/royal-super-50 or contact the school at +91 88226 07726 for detailed information on eligibility criteria and the selection process. This initiative is expected to further enhance Royal Global School’s reputation as a premier institution dedicated to nurturing future leaders while making quality education accessible to deserving students.













Royal Global School is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. The school boasts fully digital classrooms, advanced laboratories, an expansive library, a performing arts auditorium, and world-class sports facilities. These amenities provide a nurturing environment where students can excel both academically and in co-curricular and extracurricular activities. The school’s consistent academic results and outstanding performance in various fields have cemented its status as one of the leading educational institutions in Northeast India.

The launch of the ‘Royal Super 50’ Scholarship Program is a testament to Royal Global School’s mission to empower young minds and contribute to the region’s educational advancement. By providing free education to meritorious students, the school aims to create a brighter future for the next generation of leaders.