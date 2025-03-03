Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shillong Teer result today: Mar 3, 2025 first and second round number
Guwahati, Mar 3: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Shillong Teer Results Mar 3, 2025:
First Round (3:45 PM): 60
Second Round (4:45 PM): 46
