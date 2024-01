Shillong Teer result today: Jan 29, 2024 first and second round number

Guwahati, Jan 29: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the ShillongTeer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Results Jan 29, 2024:

First Round (3:45 PM): 81

Second Round (4:45 PM): 70