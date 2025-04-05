Shillong Teer result today: Apr 05, 2025 first and second round number

The Shillong Teer result is an archery-based lottery game which contains two rounds.

The Shillong Teer result signifies the conclusion of the archery-based lottery game held in Shillong, Meghalaya. The teer result is a crucial piece of information for those who have placed bets or made predictions, as it reveals the accuracy of their guesses and determines the winners of the game.

The teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Shillong Teer Results Apr 5, 2025:

First Round (3.55 PM) : 82

Second Round (4.50 PM) : 57