Shillong Teer result for October 29, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Oct 28: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results October 29, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 61

Second Round (11:30 AM): 60

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.