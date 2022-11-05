Juwai Teer result for November 5, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Nov 5: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Juwai Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results November 5, 2022:

First Round (02:15 PM): Results awaited

Second Round (02:45 PM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara Teer game are expected to be out soon.



