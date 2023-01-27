84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer result for January 27, 2023, check first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Teer result for January 27, 2023, check first and second round number
X

Guwahati, Jan 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results January 27, 2023:

First Round (10:30 AM): Results awaited

Second Round (11:30 AM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Shillong Teer result for January 27, 2023, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Jan 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results January 27, 2023:

First Round (10:30 AM): Results awaited

Second Round (11:30 AM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X