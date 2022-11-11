84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Shillong Teer

Shillong Morning Teer result today: Nov 11, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Morning Teer result today: Nov 11, 2022 first and second round number
X

Guwahati, Nov 11: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Morning Teer Results Nov 11, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 13

Second Round (11:30 AM): 98

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Shillong Morning Teer result today: Nov 11, 2022 first and second round number

Guwahati, Nov 11: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Morning Teer Results Nov 11, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 13

Second Round (11:30 AM): 98

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X