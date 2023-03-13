84 years of service to the nation
Shillong Morning Teer result today: March 13, 2023 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Morning Teer result today: March 13, 2023 first and second round number
Guwahati, March 13: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Morning Teer Results March 13, 2023:

First Round (10:30 AM): Awaiting result

Second Round (11:30 AM): Awaiting result

