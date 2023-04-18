Shillong Morning Teer result today: April 18, 2023 first and second round number

Guwahati, April 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Morning Teer Results April 18, 2023:

First Round (10:30 AM): Result awaited

Second Round (11:30 AM): Result awaited