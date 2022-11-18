84 years of service to the nation
Shillong Teer

Shillong Evening Teer result today: Nov 18, 2022 first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Evening Teer result today: Nov 18, 2022 first and second round number
Guwahati, Nov 18: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

Shillong Evening Teer Results Nov 18, 2022:

First Round (03:45 PM): 88

Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.


The Assam Tribune


