Shillong Evening Teer result today: Nov 11, 2022 first and second round number

Shillong Evening Teer result today: Nov 11, 2022 first and second round numberBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 11: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Shillong Morning Teer game can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
Shillong Evening Teer Results Nov 11, 2022:
First Round (03:45 PM): 32
Second Round (04:45 PM): Results awaited
This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
