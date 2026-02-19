Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon passes away after collapsing while playing football

Shillong, Feb 19: Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP and Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon died at a hospital on Thursday evening, shortly after collapsing while playing football in Shillong.

Doctors declared him dead around 8:45 pm, a senior VPP leader told news agencies.

According to party colleagues and close associates, the parliamentarian was participating in a friendly futsal session in Mawlai Mawiong when the incident occurred. He reportedly collapsed on the field during the match, prompting immediate concern among those present.

He was rushed by friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention and was later shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment.

Hospital sources said that despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted.

Following news of his death, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with several legislators, senior political leaders and party workers, rushed to the hospital.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed sincere grief at the untimely demise of Syngkon.

".Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served… pic.twitter.com/BeSgPrkWEZ — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 19, 2026

A first-time Member of Parliament, Syngkon had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Contesting on a VPP ticket, he defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, marking a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Known for his grassroots connect and advocacy on indigenous rights, Syngkon’s sudden demise leaves a void in state and national politics, particularly within the VPP.

Details regarding his last rites and official condolence arrangements are awaited.

With inputs from agencies