Shia protests erupt in parts of India after death of Iran’s supreme leader

Srinagar/Lucknow, Mar 1: From Kashmir to Karnataka, Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Kashmir, which has about 15 lakh Shias, witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said.

The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and appealed for calm amid widespread protests.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Many Muslim bodies and organisations across the country announced a multiple-day mourning period and scheduled their protests on Monday as well in memory of the Iranian leader.

In Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, scores of people gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque and shouted slogans during the protest, with women mourners clinging to the Iranian leader's photo and weeping.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board, announced that effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be burnt during the protest on Monday.

The Shia community has declared a three-day mourning, during which people will wear black, hoist black flags at their homes and organise special prayers, Abbas added.

Punjab, which has a minuscule Muslim population, saw protests and effigies being burnt in Ludhiana.

Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who led the protest, demanded that the central government declare a week-long national mourning.

Rehmani urged Muslims worldwide to unite against such challenges, terming Khamenei a great martyr and condemning his killing in the strongest terms.

The Shia community in Ajmer also announced a three-day mourning over the killing of Khamenei.

The announcement was made by Syed Asif Ali, a community leader, who appealed to members of the Shia community to observe mourning and refrain from celebrations during the period.

Condolence meetings were also organised at Dargah in Dorai and Taragarh in Ajmer, where members of the community offered prayers and expressed grief over the incident.

Meanwhile, several devotees from Jodhpur are stranded in Dubai after their return flights were cancelled following attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Scenes of extreme distraught and slogannering were also witnessed in New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Telangana, where protesters, holding Khamenei's posters, voiced their anger against the US and Israeli military actions.

However, in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, where Khamenei once visited, observed silence, and shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed. Villagers announced a three-day mourning period as a mark of tribute to the Shia supreme leader.

All celebrations and public events have been suspended to maintain a peaceful environment in this village. According to villagers, Ali Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986.

