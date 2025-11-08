Security, ethics & youth vision steer The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025

Guwahati, Nov 8: The second edition of The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 commenced on Friday with a series of thought-provoking sessions exploring themes ranging from national security and media ethics to culture, creativity and the vision of India’s youth for the nation’s centenary of independence.

The day began with Straight Talk, featuring Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Indian Army, in conversation with Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune. The discussion focused on “Balancing Development and Navigating Security Challenges in India’s North East Region.”

Speaking on Pakistan’s continued hostility towards India, Gen Kalita said, “The basic existence of Pakistan is mustering up anti-India feeling. They have been defeated in all wars but still claim victory — in 1965, in 1971 despite 90,000 prisoners in Bangladesh, and in Kargil. Pakistan follows a state policy of terrorism or creating trouble in neighbouring countries.”

On the challenges facing the North East, he noted that the Northeast faces unique challenges. “The biggest one is the vulnerability of the ‘chicken neck’. In the north, we see growing footprints of China, which has recently moved into Bangladesh following the change of governance there. Any attempt by enemy forces to cut off this corridor, whether by occupation or hybrid threats, would physically isolate the entire region.”

Following Straight Talk, the inaugural thematic session, “Oral Traditions to Digital Narrative: Cultural Expressions & Societal Reflections,” featured eminent filmmaker Jahnu Barua, theatre director Sunil Shanbag, and acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das. Moderated by Dr Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri of Gauhati University, the discussion examined how cinema and the performing arts bridge folklore and contemporary storytelling.

Reflecting on the role of technology in filmmaking, Rima Das said, “With the digital revolution, filmmaking has become global and democratic. As a woman, it wasn’t easy before, but technology made it possible. Today, we can make movies on mobile phones. Coming from a village, I could connect with my roots and stories from my grandmother. The place I represent is not just mine; it’s for the voices of my community. Technology helped me capture their dreams.”

The following session, “Ethics in Media: Representing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”, brought together Afrida Rahman Ali, Executive Editor, Free Press Journal; author and journalist Samrat Choudhury; and Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury of The Assam Tribune.

Moderated by Karma Paljor, Editor-in-Chief of East Mojo, the panel examined the evolving ethics of journalism and the responsibility of the media to uphold truth, empathy, and balance in an increasingly complex world.

A special segment, “Wellbeing and Creativity Through Music”, presented by violinist Sunita Bhuyan, explored how rhythm and art can foster mindfulness, emotional balance, and creative growth.

Another engaging discussion, “Harnessing Assam’s Sporting Potential,” featured sports personalities Madhurjya Barua, Larsing S D Sawyan, and Jayanta Talukdar, who shared insights on developing sports infrastructure, promoting grassroots talent, and shaping the future of athletics in the state.

The day concluded with an inspiring session, “Young Leaders’ Vision for India @100”, featuring social worker Hasina Kharbhih, poet, author and political leader Mmhonlumo Kikon, and AASU President Utpal Sarma.

The panellists shared their aspirations for a more equitable, prosperous, and inclusive India as the country moves towards a century of independence.

AASU President Utpal Sarma underscored the need to address regional aspirations, stating, “The first thing I want for India @100 is that regional aspirations must be adequately addressed. Even after nearly eight decades of independence, these remain unfulfilled. Constitutional safeguards must be provided to the indigenous people of Assam so their identity is never under threat. Ease of living, good economic growth, better healthcare and connectivity; these are what I want to see, because connectivity and economic growth go hand in hand.”

With its mix of incisive discussions and creative insights, Day 1 of The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025 set an engaging and reflective tone for the event — celebrating leadership, ideas, and innovation shaping the region’s future.

Tomorrow, honouring vision, passion and achievement, the R.G. Baruah Memorial Awards 2025 will be held at Vivanta, Guwahati.