Security alert shuts Indian visa centre in Dhaka; MEA summons Bangladesh envoy

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday closed its office in view of the current security situation.

The IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka is the main, integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," the IVAC said in a statement.

The IVAC said all applicants with appointment slots scheduled for submission on Wednesday would be rescheduled for a later date.

Earlier in the day, India summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah.

The MEA, however, did not elaborate on the incidents. "We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said.

It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

"His attention was drawn, in particular, to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka," it said.

The MEA said New Delhi is in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh.

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives," it said.

"We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it added.

PTI