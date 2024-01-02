YouTuber MrBeast won’t upload videos on Musk’s X due to poor monetisation

San Francisco, Jan 1: YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) has snubbed Elon Musk, saying his won’t upload his videos on X as doing so would not even fund a fraction of what he spends on making those videos.

When famous X handle DogeDesigner asked MrBeast to upload his latest video on X too, and Musk said ‘yeah’, the YouTuber replied it is not possible.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast replied to Musk.

“I’m down though to test stuff once monetisation is really cranking,” said MrBeast, who calls himself X Super Official CEO.

A follower commented: “He told Elon ‘You cant afford me lil bro’.

DogeDesigner again requested MrBeast to post his videos on both YouTube and X.

An X user replied: “It would hurt the views on YouTube which would normally make him money to find the videos. Posting on both is a terrible option at scale it’s splitting your own market share”.

“Plus the video user interface here is missing a lot of options that YouTube has,” another X user posted.

The tech billionaire is aiming to make X ‘an everything app” like China’s WeChat and videos are an integral part of his plan.

Musk in October tested video game streaming on the platform. In a 50-minute-long stream, he streamed himself playing the popular online action role-playing game Diablo 4.