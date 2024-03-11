‘Women in Tech’ to empower 5mn women & girls by 2030 worldwide

New Delhi, March 11: Paris-based 'Women in Tech' aims to empower five million women and girls in the field of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) by 2030 worldwide, including in India.

The international organisation working to advance women in technology, which on the International Women’s Day on March 8 announced the launch of its India chapter, aims to achieve the mission through mentorship programmes and skill-building initiatives.

“The formal launch of the India Chapter marks a pivotal moment in Women in Tech Global’s collective effort of empowering 5 million women and girls in STEAM by 2030 while also tailoring our local activation outreach and programmes to address India's pertinent issues,” said Radhika Iyengar, Country Head, Women in Tech India, in a statement.

“That the dropout rate of girls in STEAM careers, the gender paradox in India is high -- are all alarming. We know the problem, but also see that global partnerships have helped generate mediums that can retain women in STEAM. In pursuance of this, we would want girls and women to traverse the growth path in tech, be it in academia, careers and into decision-making roles, in more empowering yet simpler ways and have more enriching & enjoyable journeys,” she added.

The new Women In Tech India announced its collaboration with Girls4Girls (G4G), a global project originating from Harvard University, US.

Together, the organisations will introduce a mentoring initiative in India to help young women and girls achieve their leadership potential.

Further, Women In Tech India aims to launch targeted efforts to support women from the northeast region by giving them access to digital resources beneficial for their daily lives and small businesses.

Women In Tech Global boasts a membership of over 2,00,000 individuals and operates chapters in nearly 50 countries spanning six continents.