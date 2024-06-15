We're striving for human-centric AI development: PM Modi

Apulia (Italy), June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is striving for a better future through human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) development.



Addressing the world leaders at the G7 Outreach Session here, PM Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy for AI. Based on this strategy, the country launched the AI Mission this year.

“During the G20 Summit hosted in India last year, we emphasised the importance of international governance in the field of AI,” said the Prime Minister. “In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible,” PM Modi added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also hailed PM Modi's initiative on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).



Last month, PM Modi said that India will see mega innovations in new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), thrust on local manufacturing and creating digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the world in near future. A robust framework on AI is ready to deal with its misuse and public consultations on the framework will begin soon.

The government worked on a draft regulatory framework for AI amid concerns over a rise in deep fakes and user harm associated with the new technology. The aim is to harness AI for economic growth and address potential risks and harms by setting up the guard rails.