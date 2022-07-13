84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sci - Tech

Webb's astronomical trove: Cosmic cliffs, birthplace of stars, dying stars

By IANS
Webbs astronomical trove: Cosmic cliffs, birthplace of stars, dying stars
X

Photo: NASA

Washington, July 13: The powerful next-generation James Webb Space Telescope has released a treasure trove of full-colour images from deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date to cosmic cliffs, birthplace of stars, blackhole, dying star's final "performance", as well as the atmosphere of distant planet.

The $10 billion Webb telescope, is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

The images, taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), marks the climax of nearly seven months of carefully orchestrated space operations since the telescope launched on December 25, 2021

The first image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it.

Another is a landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars. It is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by Webb, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

Called the Cosmic Cliffs, Webb's seemingly three-dimensional picture looks like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening. In reality, it is the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, and the tallest "peaks" in this image are about 7 light-years high. It also sheds light on the process of star formation.

In another enormous new image, the telescope reveals never-before-seen details of a group of five galaxies called "Stephan's Quintet".

The close proximity of Stephan's Quintet gives astronomers a ringside seat to galactic mergers, interactions

"This enormous mosaic is Webb's largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon's diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The information from Webb provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early universe," NASA said.

Webb's new image shows in rare detail how interacting galaxies trigger star formation in each other and how gas in galaxies is being disturbed.

The image also shows outflows driven by a black hole in Stephan's Quintet in a level of detail never seen before.

Tight galaxy groups like this may have been more common in the early universe when superheated, infalling material may have fueled very energetic black holes.

The telescope also revealed details of the Southern Ring planetary nebula that were previously hidden from astronomers. Planetary nebulae are the shells of gas and dust ejected from dying stars.

Webb's powerful infrared view brings this nebula's second star into full view, along with exceptional structures created as the stars shape the gas and dust around them.

"New details like these, from the late stages of a star's life, will help us better understand how stars evolve and transform their environments," NASA said.

The images also reveal a cache of distant galaxies in the background. Most of the multi-coloured points of light seen here are galaxies - not stars.

Further Webb's enormous mirror, precise instruments joined forces to capture most detailed measurements of starlight filtering through the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system to date.

The spectrum of light measured by Webb's Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) contains information about the makeup of a planetary atmosphere 1,150 light-years away. It revealed a distinct signature of water.

The strength of the signal that Webb detected hints at the significant role the telescope will play in the search for potentially habitable planets in coming years.

Webb's powerful new view also shows evidence of haze and clouds that previous studies of this planet did not detect.

The telescope's first full-colour images and spectroscopic data culminates Webb's commissioning process, and marks the official beginning of its science mission, NASA said

The $10 billion telescope is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It aims to solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of...

Next Story
Similar Posts
ISRO taking steps to protect India's space assets
12 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Chennai, July 12: The Indian space agency is taking necessary measures to protect the country's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk says he's terminating $44 bn Twitter deal: Report
9 July 2022 6:10 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 9: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is officially trying to pull out of his $44...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA slams Russian cosmonauts for anti-Ukraine propaganda in space
8 July 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Washington, July 8: NASA in a rare statement slammed Russian cosmonauts onboard the International...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk
7 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 7: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

New method causes plastics to break down under UV light
5 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT

London, Jul 5: Researchers in the UK have developed a novel method to break down plastics using just...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Digantara launches world's smallest digital space weather instrument
4 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 4: Spacetech startup Digantara on Monday launched the world's first commercial...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Mexico ink pact on capacity building in Space
30 Jun 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Mexico city, June 30: India and Mexico have signed an agreement for capacity building in Space here....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arianespace orbits Indian satellite GSAT-24 and Malaysian satellite
23 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Chennai, June 23: European space agency Arianespace on Thursday put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web
2022-06-22T19:30:48+05:30

San Francisco, June 22: Software major Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian communication satellite to be launched by Arianespace on Wednesday
21 Jun 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Chennai, June 21: European space agency Arianespace on Wednesday will put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Now WhatsApp let users hide profile pictures, 'Last Seen' from specific people
2022-06-19T20:30:14+05:30

San Francisco, June 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out new options to your...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singapore logs fastest internet speed at 207.61 Mbps globally
19 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 19: Singapore has emerged as the fastest internet speed hub in the world with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA Mars rover spots shiny foil piece between rocks
2022-06-17T19:31:02+05:30

Washington, June 17: NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny silver object that looks...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Webbs astronomical trove: Cosmic cliffs, birthplace of stars, dying stars

Washington, July 13: The powerful next-generation James Webb Space Telescope has released a treasure trove of full-colour images from deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date to cosmic cliffs, birthplace of stars, blackhole, dying star's final "performance", as well as the atmosphere of distant planet.

The $10 billion Webb telescope, is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

The images, taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), marks the climax of nearly seven months of carefully orchestrated space operations since the telescope launched on December 25, 2021

The first image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it.

Another is a landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars. It is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by Webb, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth.

Called the Cosmic Cliffs, Webb's seemingly three-dimensional picture looks like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening. In reality, it is the edge of the giant, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, and the tallest "peaks" in this image are about 7 light-years high. It also sheds light on the process of star formation.

In another enormous new image, the telescope reveals never-before-seen details of a group of five galaxies called "Stephan's Quintet".

The close proximity of Stephan's Quintet gives astronomers a ringside seat to galactic mergers, interactions

"This enormous mosaic is Webb's largest image to date, covering about one-fifth of the Moon's diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The information from Webb provides new insights into how galactic interactions may have driven galaxy evolution in the early universe," NASA said.

Webb's new image shows in rare detail how interacting galaxies trigger star formation in each other and how gas in galaxies is being disturbed.

The image also shows outflows driven by a black hole in Stephan's Quintet in a level of detail never seen before.

Tight galaxy groups like this may have been more common in the early universe when superheated, infalling material may have fueled very energetic black holes.

The telescope also revealed details of the Southern Ring planetary nebula that were previously hidden from astronomers. Planetary nebulae are the shells of gas and dust ejected from dying stars.

Webb's powerful infrared view brings this nebula's second star into full view, along with exceptional structures created as the stars shape the gas and dust around them.

"New details like these, from the late stages of a star's life, will help us better understand how stars evolve and transform their environments," NASA said.

The images also reveal a cache of distant galaxies in the background. Most of the multi-coloured points of light seen here are galaxies - not stars.

Further Webb's enormous mirror, precise instruments joined forces to capture most detailed measurements of starlight filtering through the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system to date.

The spectrum of light measured by Webb's Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) contains information about the makeup of a planetary atmosphere 1,150 light-years away. It revealed a distinct signature of water.

The strength of the signal that Webb detected hints at the significant role the telescope will play in the search for potentially habitable planets in coming years.

Webb's powerful new view also shows evidence of haze and clouds that previous studies of this planet did not detect.

The telescope's first full-colour images and spectroscopic data culminates Webb's commissioning process, and marks the official beginning of its science mission, NASA said

The $10 billion telescope is an international programme led by NASA, European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It aims to solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of...

Similar Posts
ISRO taking steps to protect India's space assets
12 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Chennai, July 12: The Indian space agency is taking necessary measures to protect the country's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk says he's terminating $44 bn Twitter deal: Report
9 July 2022 6:10 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 9: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is officially trying to pull out of his $44...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA slams Russian cosmonauts for anti-Ukraine propaganda in space
8 July 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Washington, July 8: NASA in a rare statement slammed Russian cosmonauts onboard the International...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk
7 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 7: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

New method causes plastics to break down under UV light
5 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT

London, Jul 5: Researchers in the UK have developed a novel method to break down plastics using just...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Digantara launches world's smallest digital space weather instrument
4 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 4: Spacetech startup Digantara on Monday launched the world's first commercial...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Mexico ink pact on capacity building in Space
30 Jun 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Mexico city, June 30: India and Mexico have signed an agreement for capacity building in Space here....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arianespace orbits Indian satellite GSAT-24 and Malaysian satellite
23 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Chennai, June 23: European space agency Arianespace on Thursday put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web
2022-06-22T19:30:48+05:30

San Francisco, June 22: Software major Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian communication satellite to be launched by Arianespace on Wednesday
21 Jun 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Chennai, June 21: European space agency Arianespace on Wednesday will put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Now WhatsApp let users hide profile pictures, 'Last Seen' from specific people
2022-06-19T20:30:14+05:30

San Francisco, June 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out new options to your...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singapore logs fastest internet speed at 207.61 Mbps globally
19 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 19: Singapore has emerged as the fastest internet speed hub in the world with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA Mars rover spots shiny foil piece between rocks
2022-06-17T19:31:02+05:30

Washington, June 17: NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny silver object that looks...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X