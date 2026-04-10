Union Minister Pralhad Joshi advocates Solar-powered electric stoves to slash LPG bills

New Delhi, April 10: When combined with the government’s PMSuryaGhar initiative, which enables households to generate electricity through solar power, a new electric stove technology that mimics LPG flames could significantly reduce India’s dependence on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, Joshi shared his impressions of an innovative imported cooking stove that uses electricity to produce flame-like burners similar to those used in LPG-based cooking.

He described the technology as impressive and highlighted its potential to transform the way households cook, particularly in the context of India’s push toward cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

“Yesterday, an Indian company demonstrated an imported stove that uses electricity to generate flame-like burners, similar to LPG, for cooking,” Joshi said.

“I was truly impressed by this innovative technology and would like to see Indian manufacturers adopt and scale it domestically,” he added.

The minister noted that the technology, if adopted and scaled by Indian manufacturers, could play a crucial role in reducing reliance on LPG cylinders.

He emphasised that integrating such appliances with rooftop solar schemes like PMSuryaGhar would make cooking not only cleaner but also more cost-effective for households over time.

“When combined with PMSuryaGhar, which enables electricity generation through solar power, this innovation could be a game changer in reducing dependence on LPG,” the minister explained.

Meanwhile, India has been actively promoting renewable energy adoption at the household level, with schemes encouraging rooftop solar installations gaining traction in both urban and rural areas.

Joshi’s remarks come amid broader efforts by the government to reduce fossil fuel dependence and promote energy self-sufficiency.

By combining solar power generation with efficient electric cooking technologies, policymakers see an opportunity to cut subsidy burdens, lower emissions, and enhance energy security.

The minister also expressed hope that domestic manufacturers would take note of the innovation and develop indigenous versions suited to Indian cooking needs, potentially opening up a new segment in the clean energy appliance market.

--IANS



